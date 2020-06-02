All apartments in Fayetteville
Location

1417 Deal Street, Fayetteville, NC 28306
Douglas Byrd

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnificently spacious home with 4 true bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2400 sq, ft of living space.1417 Deal St. Fayetteville, NC 28306. Two story foyer leads to a open family room with fireplace and kitchen area with an island in the kitchen and all appliances. A large deck is off the kitchen that looks out into the woods behind the home. Nice sized dining room off the kitchen for the family to gather. Up stairs are all the bedrooms and the laundry area with a sink and LARGE storage area. The master suite is large with a soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity, and a GIANT walk in closet. Available Now for $1350 month. Pets subject to approval with annual pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Deal Street have any available units?
1417 Deal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Deal Street have?
Some of 1417 Deal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Deal Street currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Deal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Deal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Deal Street is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Deal Street offer parking?
No, 1417 Deal Street does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Deal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Deal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Deal Street have a pool?
No, 1417 Deal Street does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Deal Street have accessible units?
No, 1417 Deal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Deal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Deal Street has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

