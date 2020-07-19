1332 Vandenburg Dr

Amenities
This Great Floor Plan Offers 3 Bedrooms a Bonus Room and Loft Area. Nice Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Kitchen with Granite Counters and an Eat in Area. It has a Screened in Porch and Very Nice Back Yard with a Patio and Gazebo with Porch Swings. Located Close to Downtown and an Easy Commute to Base
