1332 Vandenburg Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:40 AM

1332 Vandenburg Dr

1332 Vandenberg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1332 Vandenberg Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28312

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Great Floor Plan Offers 3 Bedrooms a Bonus Room and Loft Area. Nice Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Kitchen with Granite Counters and an Eat in Area. It has a Screened in Porch and Very Nice Back Yard with a Patio and Gazebo with Porch Swings. Located Close to Downtown and an Easy Commute to Base
This Great Floor Plan Offers 3 Bedrooms a Bonus Room and Loft Area. Nice Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Kitchen with Granite Counters and an Eat in Area. It has a Screened in Porch and Very Nice Back Yard with a Patio and Gazebo with Porch Swings. Located Close to Downtown and an Easy Commute to Base

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Vandenburg Dr have any available units?
1332 Vandenburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 Vandenburg Dr have?
Some of 1332 Vandenburg Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 Vandenburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Vandenburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Vandenburg Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 Vandenburg Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1332 Vandenburg Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1332 Vandenburg Dr offers parking.
Does 1332 Vandenburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 Vandenburg Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Vandenburg Dr have a pool?
No, 1332 Vandenburg Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Vandenburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 1332 Vandenburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Vandenburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 Vandenburg Dr has units with dishwashers.
