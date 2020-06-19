126 London Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground volleyball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court

This apartment has been rented. It is still available for showings.



Live in legendary style at Landmark Apartments! Offering 5 different floor plans, you’ll find well-designed garden and townhome style layouts with extra-long walls for great furniture placement, oversized windows for natural light, and a location in Fayetteville that is both prestigious and convenient! Each home has full sized washer & dryer connections, open kitchens, large living and dining rooms, and a selection of upgrade options to meet your personal style. After the workday, enjoy the peaceful comfort of your own private patio, or sitting by the pool with neighbors, a friendly game of volleyball, a stroll or run on the jogging path, or grilling out while the kids are at the playground. With regular movies and events at the clubhouse, and a location near Fayetteville’s finest shopping and recreation, living at Landmark offers plenty to do! Landmark offers a convenient Ramsey Street location, up the street from Methodist University and the VA Hospital, and only minutes from Fort Bragg, Cross Creek Mall, and the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Call 910.822.2339 to make Landmark Apartment Homes your new home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.