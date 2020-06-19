All apartments in Fayetteville
126 London Court
126 London Court

126 London Court
Location

126 London Court, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$830

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This apartment has been rented. It is still available for showings.

Live in legendary style at Landmark Apartments! Offering 5 different floor plans, you’ll find well-designed garden and townhome style layouts with extra-long walls for great furniture placement, oversized windows for natural light, and a location in Fayetteville that is both prestigious and convenient! Each home has full sized washer & dryer connections, open kitchens, large living and dining rooms, and a selection of upgrade options to meet your personal style. After the workday, enjoy the peaceful comfort of your own private patio, or sitting by the pool with neighbors, a friendly game of volleyball, a stroll or run on the jogging path, or grilling out while the kids are at the playground. With regular movies and events at the clubhouse, and a location near Fayetteville’s finest shopping and recreation, living at Landmark offers plenty to do! Landmark offers a convenient Ramsey Street location, up the street from Methodist University and the VA Hospital, and only minutes from Fort Bragg, Cross Creek Mall, and the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Call 910.822.2339 to make Landmark Apartment Homes your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 London Court have any available units?
126 London Court has a unit available for $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 London Court have?
Some of 126 London Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 London Court currently offering any rent specials?
126 London Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 London Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 London Court is pet friendly.
Does 126 London Court offer parking?
No, 126 London Court does not offer parking.
Does 126 London Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 London Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 London Court have a pool?
Yes, 126 London Court has a pool.
Does 126 London Court have accessible units?
No, 126 London Court does not have accessible units.
Does 126 London Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 London Court does not have units with dishwashers.
