Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby nest technology online portal package receiving trash valet yoga

Cortland Research Park offers the location of choice for apartments in Durham, NC. Spacious, open floor plans coupled with elegant interiors define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found in our community. Enjoy our one and two bedroom floor plans that add a touch of refinement to any lifestyle. With great amenities including over-sized walk-in closets, a full-size washer & dryer and private patio or balcony. Find yourself surrounded by distinctive features including a refreshing pool, fully renovated clubhouse, sand volleyball court and front door trash pickup. Enjoy a leisurely stroll around the beautiful grounds of our pet-friendly Durham apartments. Cortland Research Park provides its residents with peace of mind by offering 24-hour emergency maintenance and lockout services. If you would like more information about Cortland Research Park in Durham, please feel free to contact us. Please call us for an appointment today!