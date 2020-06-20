Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities

929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 Available 07/10/20 Available July 10th! Partner's Place: Fully Furnished 3bd/3ba Condo Walk to Duke's West Campus! - Available for a July 10th move-in date! Fully furnished 3bd/3ba home so close to Duke's west campus! Please see below for the list of items that will come with the unit. Located in NW Durham just off Erwin Rd, this home is perfect for any student looking to rent off campus. Only one mile away from the School of Law and Fuqua School of Business too. Home includes



Perfect for a trio of students, this home has three good sized bedrooms, each equipped with their own full bathrooms. Open floor plan begins at kitchen and extends into living room, but don't forget the relaxing sunroom to unwind or finish up some studying towards the back of condo! Great sized dining room too for those looking to host any gathering of friends.



Home will be furnished with the following (please see photos as well):



-Living Room: couch, love seat, coffee table, two side tables (with lamps), TV stand

-Dining Room: dining table with four chairs

-Bedrooms: each bedroom will have a full mattress and boxspring. Two of the three bedrooms will come equipped with a desk



No pets allowed.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify. Co-signers are an option.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4753897)