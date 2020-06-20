All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32

929 Morreene Road · (919) 213-1575
Location

929 Morreene Road, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 Available 07/10/20 Available July 10th! Partner's Place: Fully Furnished 3bd/3ba Condo Walk to Duke's West Campus! - Available for a July 10th move-in date! Fully furnished 3bd/3ba home so close to Duke's west campus! Please see below for the list of items that will come with the unit. Located in NW Durham just off Erwin Rd, this home is perfect for any student looking to rent off campus. Only one mile away from the School of Law and Fuqua School of Business too. Home includes

Perfect for a trio of students, this home has three good sized bedrooms, each equipped with their own full bathrooms. Open floor plan begins at kitchen and extends into living room, but don't forget the relaxing sunroom to unwind or finish up some studying towards the back of condo! Great sized dining room too for those looking to host any gathering of friends.

Home will be furnished with the following (please see photos as well):

-Living Room: couch, love seat, coffee table, two side tables (with lamps), TV stand
-Dining Room: dining table with four chairs
-Bedrooms: each bedroom will have a full mattress and boxspring. Two of the three bedrooms will come equipped with a desk

No pets allowed.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify. Co-signers are an option.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4753897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 have any available units?
929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 have?
Some of 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 currently offering any rent specials?
929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 pet-friendly?
No, 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 offer parking?
No, 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 does not offer parking.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 have a pool?
No, 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 does not have a pool.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 have accessible units?
No, 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32 has units with air conditioning.
