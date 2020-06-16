All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

87 Forest Oaks

87 Forest Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

87 Forest Oaks Drive, Durham, NC 27705

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
87 Forest Oaks Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Forest Oaks Townhouse - Updated 2 bed/2 bath Forest Oaks townhome with shiplap living room focal wall, updated kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances.

First floor bedroom and full bath in addition to a washer/dryer. Upstairs a large master and large closet and full bath.

From Forest Oaks it is just a few minutes drive to Duke Forest, as well as Hwy 147, Duke University and the Hillandale Golf Course. Its just 10 minutes to downtown and 20 minutes to RTP, as well!

Pets are allowed with approval and fees. 650+ credit requirement.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact homes@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4319793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Forest Oaks have any available units?
87 Forest Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 87 Forest Oaks have?
Some of 87 Forest Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Forest Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
87 Forest Oaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Forest Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 87 Forest Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 87 Forest Oaks offer parking?
No, 87 Forest Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 87 Forest Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Forest Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Forest Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 87 Forest Oaks has a pool.
Does 87 Forest Oaks have accessible units?
No, 87 Forest Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Forest Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Forest Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Forest Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Forest Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
