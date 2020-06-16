Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

87 Forest Oaks Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Forest Oaks Townhouse - Updated 2 bed/2 bath Forest Oaks townhome with shiplap living room focal wall, updated kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances.



First floor bedroom and full bath in addition to a washer/dryer. Upstairs a large master and large closet and full bath.



From Forest Oaks it is just a few minutes drive to Duke Forest, as well as Hwy 147, Duke University and the Hillandale Golf Course. Its just 10 minutes to downtown and 20 minutes to RTP, as well!



Pets are allowed with approval and fees. 650+ credit requirement.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact homes@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE4319793)