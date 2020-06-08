Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar media room

717 Eva St. Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1075 sq ft. Home With Large Fenced-in Yard! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1075 sq ft. home with large fenced-in yard! Located in Central Durham, there is easy access to Duke, Golden Belt, coffee shops, grocery choices, movie theaters and much more. If its breweries, restaurants, and nightlife youre after, you are within a short walk of Ponysaurus, Fullsteam, Motorco, Gear Street Garden, DPAC, Bulls Stadium and many more local Durham hot spots.



The outside of this home is fabulous. There is a rocking chair front porch and a big private fenced-in yard in the back. Theres also a great back porch, patio and pergola for you to enjoy the outdoors in a private setting. Inside youll find beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There are stainless appliances in the kitchen and a washer and dryer are included.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and an income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Pets are allowed with the owners approval and additional pet deposits.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please email Stephen at showing@acorn-oak.com.



