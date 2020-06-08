All apartments in Durham
717 Eva St.

717 Eva Street · (919) 675-1444
Location

717 Eva Street, Durham, NC 27701
Eastway - Albright

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 717 Eva St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
717 Eva St. Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1075 sq ft. Home With Large Fenced-in Yard! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1075 sq ft. home with large fenced-in yard! Located in Central Durham, there is easy access to Duke, Golden Belt, coffee shops, grocery choices, movie theaters and much more. If its breweries, restaurants, and nightlife youre after, you are within a short walk of Ponysaurus, Fullsteam, Motorco, Gear Street Garden, DPAC, Bulls Stadium and many more local Durham hot spots.

The outside of this home is fabulous. There is a rocking chair front porch and a big private fenced-in yard in the back. Theres also a great back porch, patio and pergola for you to enjoy the outdoors in a private setting. Inside youll find beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There are stainless appliances in the kitchen and a washer and dryer are included.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and an income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Pets are allowed with the owners approval and additional pet deposits.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please email Stephen at showing@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE2936598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Eva St. have any available units?
717 Eva St. has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 717 Eva St. have?
Some of 717 Eva St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Eva St. currently offering any rent specials?
717 Eva St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Eva St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Eva St. is pet friendly.
Does 717 Eva St. offer parking?
No, 717 Eva St. does not offer parking.
Does 717 Eva St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Eva St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Eva St. have a pool?
No, 717 Eva St. does not have a pool.
Does 717 Eva St. have accessible units?
No, 717 Eva St. does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Eva St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Eva St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Eva St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 717 Eva St. has units with air conditioning.
