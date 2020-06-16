Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

6713 Falconbridge Available 08/21/20 Charming + Peaceful! This Perfectly Remodeled available late August - Picture perfect + perfect in person - you will love this 3 bedroom home located in SW Durham, close to Southpoint and I-40. Tucked away in the Falconbridge neighborhood, you'll enjoy a fenced in yard that has been professionally landscaped and a beautiful stone patio as well!



Inside, entertain easily in the large kitchen with eat-in dining room as well as a breakfast bar. The light-filled kitchen is equipped with a 5 burner gas stove and convection oven and stunning granite counter tops. The living room is spacious and has large windows with beautiful hardwood floors. The first floor also includes the laundry room with provided washer and dryer, a half bath and formal dining room.



Upstairs this impeccable home has a beautiful en suite bathroom and a master closet with custom organizational storage. Two additional bedrooms and full bath round out the second floor. Optional custom curtains available throughout the home.



Outside the fenced in yard includes a shed and outside storage space. The back yard with the patio and beautiful landscaping is low maintenance ready to enjoy. There is a one car garage.



Tenant responsible for landscaping and utilities.



Pets considered with approval and appropriate deposits! Minimum 650 or above credit score and 3x market rent to tour and apply. Please email Nicole & Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com for more info.



Showings will be scheduled by email and may not be available same day as a request. No students.



