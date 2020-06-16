All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6713 Falconbridge

6713 Falconbridge Road · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6713 Falconbridge Road, Durham, NC 27517
Falconbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6713 Falconbridge · Avail. Aug 21

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
6713 Falconbridge Available 08/21/20 Charming + Peaceful! This Perfectly Remodeled available late August - Picture perfect + perfect in person - you will love this 3 bedroom home located in SW Durham, close to Southpoint and I-40. Tucked away in the Falconbridge neighborhood, you'll enjoy a fenced in yard that has been professionally landscaped and a beautiful stone patio as well!

Inside, entertain easily in the large kitchen with eat-in dining room as well as a breakfast bar. The light-filled kitchen is equipped with a 5 burner gas stove and convection oven and stunning granite counter tops. The living room is spacious and has large windows with beautiful hardwood floors. The first floor also includes the laundry room with provided washer and dryer, a half bath and formal dining room.

Upstairs this impeccable home has a beautiful en suite bathroom and a master closet with custom organizational storage. Two additional bedrooms and full bath round out the second floor. Optional custom curtains available throughout the home.

Outside the fenced in yard includes a shed and outside storage space. The back yard with the patio and beautiful landscaping is low maintenance ready to enjoy. There is a one car garage.

Tenant responsible for landscaping and utilities.

Pets considered with approval and appropriate deposits! Minimum 650 or above credit score and 3x market rent to tour and apply. Please email Nicole & Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com for more info.

Showings will be scheduled by email and may not be available same day as a request. No students.

(RLNE4855329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Falconbridge have any available units?
6713 Falconbridge has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6713 Falconbridge have?
Some of 6713 Falconbridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 Falconbridge currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Falconbridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Falconbridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 Falconbridge is pet friendly.
Does 6713 Falconbridge offer parking?
Yes, 6713 Falconbridge does offer parking.
Does 6713 Falconbridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6713 Falconbridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Falconbridge have a pool?
No, 6713 Falconbridge does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Falconbridge have accessible units?
No, 6713 Falconbridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Falconbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 Falconbridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 6713 Falconbridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6713 Falconbridge has units with air conditioning.
