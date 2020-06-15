All apartments in Durham
23 Pocono Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

23 Pocono Dr

23 Pocono Drive · (919) 907-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Pocono Drive, Durham, NC 27705
American Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Pocono Dr · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Move in Ready, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the Thompson Ridge Community Close to Duke! - Available NOW!

Feel right at home in this well-kept townhome! Located in the popular Thompson Ridge community, you are conveniently located from both Duke and UNC. Commuting is easy as you're close to I-85, Durham Fwy 147 and 15/501.

23 Pocono Drive townhome combines all of the modern amenities with everyday functionality! The open-concept first floor boasts tons of natural sunlight and hardwood floors throughout. The living room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly and are spacious to provide the perfect floor plan for entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances, rich dark colored cabinets, and a large granite island with outlets!

Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, and large closets! One bathroom has a luxuriously large shower with a rainfall faucet and bench. Also conveniently located upstairs is a second-floor laundry room with washer and dryer provided.

The community is beautifully kept and you have access to the fitness center, swimming pool, and walking trails!

HOA dues, trash, and lawn care are included in rent. Tenants are responsible for utilities and renter's insurance. Unfortunately, this home is NOT pet-friendly.

This property is tenant occupied. Showings are strictly limited and only available for qualified and approved prospects- after an application is submitted. It is up to the prospect to drive by the property and performdue diligence.

View this home virtually here - https://youtu.be/3L1VQ1jOeqU

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please email Lynlee Maddren at lynlee@acorn-oak.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2760092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Pocono Dr have any available units?
23 Pocono Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Pocono Dr have?
Some of 23 Pocono Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Pocono Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23 Pocono Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Pocono Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Pocono Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23 Pocono Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23 Pocono Dr does offer parking.
Does 23 Pocono Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Pocono Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Pocono Dr have a pool?
Yes, 23 Pocono Dr has a pool.
Does 23 Pocono Dr have accessible units?
No, 23 Pocono Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Pocono Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Pocono Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Pocono Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Pocono Dr has units with air conditioning.
