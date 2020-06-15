23 Pocono Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

AVAILABLE NOW! Move in Ready, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the Thompson Ridge Community Close to Duke! - Available NOW!



Feel right at home in this well-kept townhome! Located in the popular Thompson Ridge community, you are conveniently located from both Duke and UNC. Commuting is easy as you're close to I-85, Durham Fwy 147 and 15/501.



23 Pocono Drive townhome combines all of the modern amenities with everyday functionality! The open-concept first floor boasts tons of natural sunlight and hardwood floors throughout. The living room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly and are spacious to provide the perfect floor plan for entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances, rich dark colored cabinets, and a large granite island with outlets!



Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, and large closets! One bathroom has a luxuriously large shower with a rainfall faucet and bench. Also conveniently located upstairs is a second-floor laundry room with washer and dryer provided.



The community is beautifully kept and you have access to the fitness center, swimming pool, and walking trails!



HOA dues, trash, and lawn care are included in rent. Tenants are responsible for utilities and renter's insurance. Unfortunately, this home is NOT pet-friendly.



This property is tenant occupied. Showings are strictly limited and only available for qualified and approved prospects- after an application is submitted. It is up to the prospect to drive by the property and performdue diligence.



View this home virtually here - https://youtu.be/3L1VQ1jOeqU



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please email Lynlee Maddren at lynlee@acorn-oak.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2760092)