1311 Bacon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking playground basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground

Cozy home in Durham just 1 mile from NCCU and Durham Tech - Looking for a sweet space close to everything Southeast Durham has to offer? This cozy 3 bedroom/1bath is for you!



This adorable home is tucked into a quiet, tree-lined community just a mile from NCCU & Durham Tech, with easy access to 147, and its only 10 minutes to downtown Durham or RTP.



Generously-sized rooms with ample natural light give this space a peaceful feeling. Escape to the large backyard, where you can enjoy entertaining and the North Carolina weather. The neighborhood also boasts a great park, with a playground and basketball court thats just a short walk away.



Offered by Acorn and Oak Property Management. Pets considered with appropriate fees and approval.



Contact Nicole at homes@acorn-oak.com to schedule your showing! Minimum 650 credit score to apply. Showings scheduled by email.



(RLNE5639233)