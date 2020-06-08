All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1311 Bacon St

1311 Bacon Street · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
Location

1311 Bacon Street, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1311 Bacon St · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
Cozy home in Durham just 1 mile from NCCU and Durham Tech - Looking for a sweet space close to everything Southeast Durham has to offer? This cozy 3 bedroom/1bath is for you!

This adorable home is tucked into a quiet, tree-lined community just a mile from NCCU & Durham Tech, with easy access to 147, and its only 10 minutes to downtown Durham or RTP.

Generously-sized rooms with ample natural light give this space a peaceful feeling. Escape to the large backyard, where you can enjoy entertaining and the North Carolina weather. The neighborhood also boasts a great park, with a playground and basketball court thats just a short walk away.

Offered by Acorn and Oak Property Management. Pets considered with appropriate fees and approval.

Contact Nicole at homes@acorn-oak.com to schedule your showing! Minimum 650 credit score to apply. Showings scheduled by email.

(RLNE5639233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Bacon St have any available units?
1311 Bacon St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1311 Bacon St have?
Some of 1311 Bacon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Bacon St currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Bacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Bacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Bacon St is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Bacon St offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Bacon St does offer parking.
Does 1311 Bacon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Bacon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Bacon St have a pool?
No, 1311 Bacon St does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Bacon St have accessible units?
No, 1311 Bacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Bacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Bacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Bacon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Bacon St does not have units with air conditioning.
