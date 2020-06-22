All apartments in Concord
979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest

979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest have any available units?
979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
Is 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 Ramsgate Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
