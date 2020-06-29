77 Snyder Court Northeast

Amenities
***Available Now*** Cute ranch fully renovated and move in ready. 3 carpeted BR and 1 spacious BA. Lovely, easy care vinyl plank hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. Big picture window in living/dining area makes a very inviting space for entertaining. Opens to a gorgeous updated eat-in kitchen with a chic look that includes SS appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets and a large island perfect for extra seating space. Exterior features a large deck, perfect for backyard cookouts, and overlooks the backyard. This home is located near the new brewery, stores, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: Brookwood North
High school: Concord High School
Middle school: Concord Middle School
Elementary school: W M Irvin Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.