Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:55 AM

77 Snyder Court Northeast

77 Snyder Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

77 Snyder Court Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
***Available Now*** Cute ranch fully renovated and move in ready. 3 carpeted BR and 1 spacious BA. Lovely, easy care vinyl plank hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. Big picture window in living/dining area makes a very inviting space for entertaining. Opens to a gorgeous updated eat-in kitchen with a chic look that includes SS appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets and a large island perfect for extra seating space. Exterior features a large deck, perfect for backyard cookouts, and overlooks the backyard. This home is located near the new brewery, stores, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Brookwood North

High school: Concord High School

Middle school: Concord Middle School

Elementary school: W M Irvin Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

