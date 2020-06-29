All apartments in Concord
4642 Dunberry Place Southwest
4642 Dunberry Place Southwest

4642 Dunberry Place · No Longer Available
Location

4642 Dunberry Place, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
$1000.00 off a 15 month lease with start date of 1/15/2020 or sooner. (Redeemable on 2nd full month of rent)
This home is truly SPACIOUS with extremely large bedrooms and walk in closets in each with a nice separation giving privacy to you and your guests. Neutral paint colors, hardwood floors on main, separate office or playroom,large laundry room, formal dining room, open den with fireplace, eat in kitchen accented with granite counter tops and SS appliances all looking out to the inviting backyard perfect for entertaining. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest have any available units?
4642 Dunberry Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest have?
Some of 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4642 Dunberry Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4642 Dunberry Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
