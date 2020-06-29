4642 Dunberry Place Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

$1000.00 off a 15 month lease with start date of 1/15/2020 or sooner. (Redeemable on 2nd full month of rent)

This home is truly SPACIOUS with extremely large bedrooms and walk in closets in each with a nice separation giving privacy to you and your guests. Neutral paint colors, hardwood floors on main, separate office or playroom,large laundry room, formal dining room, open den with fireplace, eat in kitchen accented with granite counter tops and SS appliances all looking out to the inviting backyard perfect for entertaining. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.