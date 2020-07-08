All apartments in Concord
450 Clearwater Dr. NW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

450 Clearwater Dr. NW

450 Clearwater Northwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

450 Clearwater Northwest Drive, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
450 Clearwater Dr. NW Available 01/02/20 Riverwalk - Huge home with 5 bedrooms and large bonus room over garage. Downstairs bedroom and full bath. Upstairs large private master has en suite bath with separate shower/tub and large closets. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Separate formal dining room and keeping room. Large great room has lots of natural light and fireplace. This property is occupied and will be available after December 31.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3407276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

