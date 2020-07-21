All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 4189 Medford Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
4189 Medford Drive Northwest
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:07 PM

4189 Medford Drive Northwest

4189 Medford Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4189 Medford Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This charming, conveniently-located cul-de-sac home located in a family-friendly neighborhood with a community pool, basketball court , tennis courts, and more. It is a must-see! Step into a welcoming two-story foyer and delightful, warm great room with new flooring, fireplace and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy family time in the cozy dining room or breakfast area. Upstairs you will find a master suite with soaring ceiling and large walk-in closet. Master bath offers a large tub, separate shower, and plenty of counter space. 2 other restful bedrooms with double door closets center around a full bath. This entire home has been recently renovated, with new appliances, as well as new paint, carpet and hardwoods throughout. Attached 1 car garage. Located just minutes from the highway and restaurants. Check this wonderful home out today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4189 Medford Drive Northwest have any available units?
4189 Medford Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4189 Medford Drive Northwest have?
Some of 4189 Medford Drive Northwest's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4189 Medford Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4189 Medford Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 Medford Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 4189 Medford Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 4189 Medford Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 4189 Medford Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 4189 Medford Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 Medford Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 Medford Drive Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 4189 Medford Drive Northwest has a pool.
Does 4189 Medford Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4189 Medford Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 Medford Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4189 Medford Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConcord 2 Bedroom Apartments
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College