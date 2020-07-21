4189 Medford Drive Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

This charming, conveniently-located cul-de-sac home located in a family-friendly neighborhood with a community pool, basketball court , tennis courts, and more. It is a must-see! Step into a welcoming two-story foyer and delightful, warm great room with new flooring, fireplace and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy family time in the cozy dining room or breakfast area. Upstairs you will find a master suite with soaring ceiling and large walk-in closet. Master bath offers a large tub, separate shower, and plenty of counter space. 2 other restful bedrooms with double door closets center around a full bath. This entire home has been recently renovated, with new appliances, as well as new paint, carpet and hardwoods throughout. Attached 1 car garage. Located just minutes from the highway and restaurants. Check this wonderful home out today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.