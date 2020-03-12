All apartments in Concord
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:08 AM

4171 Ivydale Avenue

4171 Ivydale Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4171 Ivydale Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW: Charming 3 BR, 2 bath ranch has 1209 s.f. with a split bedroom floor plan. Laminate floors are through the main living areas. Spacious eat-in kitchen has new dishwasher, microwave, electric range, refrigerator and pantry. Great room features gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Master Bedroom has ceiling fan, lots of natural light and a private bath. Two secondary bedrooms have double-door closets. Flat back yard offers patio, storage shed and mature trees. Long driveway provides ample parking. Ivydale subdivision is off Roberta Rd near George W. Liles Parkway. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4171 Ivydale Avenue have any available units?
4171 Ivydale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4171 Ivydale Avenue have?
Some of 4171 Ivydale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4171 Ivydale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4171 Ivydale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4171 Ivydale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4171 Ivydale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 4171 Ivydale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4171 Ivydale Avenue offers parking.
Does 4171 Ivydale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4171 Ivydale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4171 Ivydale Avenue have a pool?
No, 4171 Ivydale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4171 Ivydale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4171 Ivydale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4171 Ivydale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4171 Ivydale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
