4171 Ivydale Avenue

AVAILABLE NOW: Charming 3 BR, 2 bath ranch has 1209 s.f. with a split bedroom floor plan. Laminate floors are through the main living areas. Spacious eat-in kitchen has new dishwasher, microwave, electric range, refrigerator and pantry. Great room features gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Master Bedroom has ceiling fan, lots of natural light and a private bath. Two secondary bedrooms have double-door closets. Flat back yard offers patio, storage shed and mature trees. Long driveway provides ample parking. Ivydale subdivision is off Roberta Rd near George W. Liles Parkway. No pets, please.