All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 320 Hillandale Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
320 Hillandale Street NE
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

320 Hillandale Street NE

320 Hillandale Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

320 Hillandale Street Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CONCORD- Cottage -close to downtown 3br,2ba - AVAILABLE 5.14.19

3 bed 2 bath cottage home well cared for. Hardwood floors thruout. Kitchen includes refrigerator,stove and microwave plus Corian countertops. Good floor plan with family with small kids. Rear deck for relaxing. All electric utilities, no gas.

Pets negotiable. Call for details. No dangerous breeds allowed.

Qualifications: Monthly income should be 3 x rent. Good rental history last 12 months. Credit score 550 or higher. No serious criminal issues on background check. Please do drive by area before calling for showing inside.

Directions: US-29/US-601 S exit 58 toward Concord, left onto Davidson Drive/NC-73, slight right onto Church Street, left onto Brookwood Ave., right onto Hillandale St

(RLNE2311248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Hillandale Street NE have any available units?
320 Hillandale Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Hillandale Street NE have?
Some of 320 Hillandale Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Hillandale Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
320 Hillandale Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Hillandale Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Hillandale Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 320 Hillandale Street NE offer parking?
No, 320 Hillandale Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 320 Hillandale Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Hillandale Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Hillandale Street NE have a pool?
No, 320 Hillandale Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 320 Hillandale Street NE have accessible units?
No, 320 Hillandale Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Hillandale Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Hillandale Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College