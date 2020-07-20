320 Hillandale Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CONCORD- Cottage -close to downtown 3br,2ba - AVAILABLE 5.14.19



3 bed 2 bath cottage home well cared for. Hardwood floors thruout. Kitchen includes refrigerator,stove and microwave plus Corian countertops. Good floor plan with family with small kids. Rear deck for relaxing. All electric utilities, no gas.



Pets negotiable. Call for details. No dangerous breeds allowed.



Qualifications: Monthly income should be 3 x rent. Good rental history last 12 months. Credit score 550 or higher. No serious criminal issues on background check. Please do drive by area before calling for showing inside.



Directions: US-29/US-601 S exit 58 toward Concord, left onto Davidson Drive/NC-73, slight right onto Church Street, left onto Brookwood Ave., right onto Hillandale St



(RLNE2311248)