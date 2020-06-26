All apartments in Concord
2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest
2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest

2582 Laurelview Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

2582 Laurelview Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious home encompasses 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms and with over 3,000 square feet! The large living room boasts natural lighting and a fireplace as its focal point making it a warm and inviting atmosphere for all to enjoy! You'll love the home's floor plan, from the amazing bonus room to the white picket fenced backyard! The renovations made to the kitchen make it a great place to prepare your meals, it now features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a island and ample counter/cabinet space. The dining area is conveniently right off from the kitchen and has enough space for everyone to enjoy! It also features a bay window, so you can enjoy your meals while enjoying the great view! This amazing home has a second staircase that leads to a bonus room that has its own full bath! Decorating will be easy since the home has been finished with a neutral color paint and stylish, professionally installed flooring. As a bonus, the side entry garage offers plenty of room and e
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest have any available units?
2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest have?
Some of 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
