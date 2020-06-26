2582 Laurelview Drive Northwest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious home encompasses 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms and with over 3,000 square feet! The large living room boasts natural lighting and a fireplace as its focal point making it a warm and inviting atmosphere for all to enjoy! You'll love the home's floor plan, from the amazing bonus room to the white picket fenced backyard! The renovations made to the kitchen make it a great place to prepare your meals, it now features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a island and ample counter/cabinet space. The dining area is conveniently right off from the kitchen and has enough space for everyone to enjoy! It also features a bay window, so you can enjoy your meals while enjoying the great view! This amazing home has a second staircase that leads to a bonus room that has its own full bath! Decorating will be easy since the home has been finished with a neutral color paint and stylish, professionally installed flooring. As a bonus, the side entry garage offers plenty of room and e

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.