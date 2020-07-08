2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest

Amenities
Highly desired brick home in the Christenbury Mews Village subdivision. Home features a castle style kitchen w/ granite countertops, gas range, and tile backsplash. Inviting floor plan with cozy living room. Hardwoods throughout most of 1st floor, wrought iron railings, loft area. The neighborhood features a pool, tennis courts, gym and playground! Contact us today for a viewing.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.