All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest

2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Highly desired brick home in the Christenbury Mews Village subdivision. Home features a castle style kitchen w/ granite countertops, gas range, and tile backsplash. Inviting floor plan with cozy living room. Hardwoods throughout most of 1st floor, wrought iron railings, loft area. The neighborhood features a pool, tennis courts, gym and playground! Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest have any available units?
2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest have?
Some of 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest has a pool.
Does 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College