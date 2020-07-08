2280 Barrowcliffe Drive Northwest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool tennis court

Highly desired brick home in the Christenbury Mews Village subdivision. Home features a castle style kitchen w/ granite countertops, gas range, and tile backsplash. Inviting floor plan with cozy living room. Hardwoods throughout most of 1st floor, wrought iron railings, loft area. The neighborhood features a pool, tennis courts, gym and playground! Contact us today for a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.