19 Yorktown St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

1 bedroom apartment in Historic home off Yortown St. - Available 6/1/20



Beautiful apartment is in historic district of Concord. 5 minute walk to downtown. This large home was restored and separated into 3 apts. This unit is on the second floor with private entrance. All electric. Water & sewer is included. Appliances- stove, frig, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Laminate floors. Full bathroom with full tub/shower. 1 cat allowed, no dogs. Parking is on street, not private driveway.



Qualifications: We ask you do drive by before calling for appointment to see inside. Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good verifiable rental history at least the last 12 months. No serious criminal issues on background check



Directions: from Union St in downtown Concord, take Cabarrus Ave past Police Department, turn right onto Yorktown Ave, property will be on the left.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5788599)