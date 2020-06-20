All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 19 Yorktown St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
19 Yorktown St NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

19 Yorktown St NW

19 Yorktown Street Northwest · (704) 556-7878 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19 Yorktown Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28025
North Historic Concord

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 19 Yorktown St NW · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
1 bedroom apartment in Historic home off Yortown St. - Available 6/1/20

Beautiful apartment is in historic district of Concord. 5 minute walk to downtown. This large home was restored and separated into 3 apts. This unit is on the second floor with private entrance. All electric. Water & sewer is included. Appliances- stove, frig, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Laminate floors. Full bathroom with full tub/shower. 1 cat allowed, no dogs. Parking is on street, not private driveway.

Qualifications: We ask you do drive by before calling for appointment to see inside. Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good verifiable rental history at least the last 12 months. No serious criminal issues on background check

Directions: from Union St in downtown Concord, take Cabarrus Ave past Police Department, turn right onto Yorktown Ave, property will be on the left.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5788599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Yorktown St NW have any available units?
19 Yorktown St NW has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Yorktown St NW have?
Some of 19 Yorktown St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Yorktown St NW currently offering any rent specials?
19 Yorktown St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Yorktown St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Yorktown St NW is pet friendly.
Does 19 Yorktown St NW offer parking?
Yes, 19 Yorktown St NW does offer parking.
Does 19 Yorktown St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Yorktown St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Yorktown St NW have a pool?
No, 19 Yorktown St NW does not have a pool.
Does 19 Yorktown St NW have accessible units?
No, 19 Yorktown St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Yorktown St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Yorktown St NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Yorktown St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Yorktown St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19 Yorktown St NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity