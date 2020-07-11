Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cornelius apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
$
5 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Cornelius
$
20 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Results within 5 miles of Cornelius
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
$
41 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
$
24 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Results within 10 miles of Cornelius
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
$
17 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, designer appliances, custom kitchen and balconies. Garden tubs available in select units. Amenities include saltwater pool, pet wash station, covered car care and walking trail. Close to restaurants and shops.
$
100 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
$
10 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Northwest University area of Charlotte. Easy access to Interstates 77, 85 and 485. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, w/d hookups. Amenities include pool, racquetball court, bbq/grill area and clubhouse.
$
17 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1305 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Located just minutes away from Shoppes at Davis Lakes and a short drive to nearby malls. Gated community with pet park, fitness center and shimmering pool. New appliances and bright, light-filled apartments.
$
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
City Guide for Cornelius, NC

Cornelius sits on the shore of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in North Carolina. The 34 mile-long lake offers 520 miles of shoreline.

Located along the southeastern shore of mammoth Lake Norman, the town of Cornelius is a northern neighbor of North Carolina's metropolis, Charlotte. The 1963 damming of the Catawba River by power conglomerate Duke Power (now Duke Energy) formed Lake Norman and created 70 miles of lakeside property in Cornelius alone. Today, not only does the lake provide the entire region with hydroelectric power, but it is also a popular spot for boating and other recreational activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Cornelius, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cornelius apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Cornelius apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

