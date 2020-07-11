12 Apartments for rent in Cornelius, NC with move-in specials
Cornelius sits on the shore of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in North Carolina. The 34 mile-long lake offers 520 miles of shoreline.
Located along the southeastern shore of mammoth Lake Norman, the town of Cornelius is a northern neighbor of North Carolina's metropolis, Charlotte. The 1963 damming of the Catawba River by power conglomerate Duke Power (now Duke Energy) formed Lake Norman and created 70 miles of lakeside property in Cornelius alone. Today, not only does the lake provide the entire region with hydroelectric power, but it is also a popular spot for boating and other recreational activities. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cornelius apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Cornelius apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.