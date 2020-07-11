37 Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fort Mill apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
27 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
6 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
15 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,131
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
240 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Move-in by 7/31 and get TWO MONTHS FREE!!
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mill
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mill
21 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
25 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
10 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$879
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
208 Units Available
The Court at Redstone
3000 Fast Lane, India Hook, SC
Studio
$1,040
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
At The Court at Redstone we understand the importance of a healthy and effortless work-life balance. With thoughtfully designed spaces and features, you will enjoy the lifestyle you deserve.
58 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
21 Units Available
Whiteoak
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,184
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1135 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Mill
66 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
23 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
22 Units Available
Eagle Lake
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
38 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1262 sqft
The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community.
20 Units Available
Madison Park
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,247
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1178 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment amenities, including Google Fiber Internet access and elevator. Units include granite counters and stainless steel finished appliances. Located off Park Road with proximity to I-77, the Park Road Shopping Center and parks.
11 Units Available
Collingwood
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$904
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
20 Units Available
Sharon Woods
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1348 sqft
Beautiful kitchens with modern backsplash tile, modern electric stove, dishwasher and granite countertops. Apartments include lush carpeting, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage.
24 Units Available
Barclay Downs
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,290
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,685
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
5 Units Available
Ashbrook - Clawson Village
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1105 sqft
Four-story apartment complex with balconies, located in the middle of Charlotte's Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Ceiling fans, steel appliances, and controlled access. Community room with TVs. Close to Park Road Shopping Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Fort Mill, SC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fort Mill apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Fort Mill apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

