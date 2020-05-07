All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:44 PM

6607 Pineburr Road

6607 Pineburr Road · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Pineburr Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath Duplex, located near Monroe Rd and Sardis Rd. It is close to a public park with walking trails and is on a dead end street.

Available for a August 15, 2019 Move - In.

This Duplex features:

*Cozy front porch,
*Living room has a fireplace,
*Kitchen equipped with appliances,
*Laundry Connections,
*Central air & heat,
*Fenced in backyard with a deck,
*Driveway.

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Rama Road Elementary
McClintock Middle
East Mecklenburg High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Pineburr Road have any available units?
6607 Pineburr Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6607 Pineburr Road have?
Some of 6607 Pineburr Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Pineburr Road currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Pineburr Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Pineburr Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6607 Pineburr Road is pet friendly.
Does 6607 Pineburr Road offer parking?
No, 6607 Pineburr Road does not offer parking.
Does 6607 Pineburr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Pineburr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Pineburr Road have a pool?
No, 6607 Pineburr Road does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Pineburr Road have accessible units?
No, 6607 Pineburr Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Pineburr Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Pineburr Road does not have units with dishwashers.
