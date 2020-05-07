6607 Pineburr Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come view this adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath Duplex, located near Monroe Rd and Sardis Rd. It is close to a public park with walking trails and is on a dead end street.



Available for a August 15, 2019 Move - In.



This Duplex features:



*Cozy front porch,

*Living room has a fireplace,

*Kitchen equipped with appliances,

*Laundry Connections,

*Central air & heat,

*Fenced in backyard with a deck,

*Driveway.



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Rama Road Elementary

McClintock Middle

East Mecklenburg High