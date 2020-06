Amenities

Walk to UNC and downtown Chapel Hill from this popular student neighborhood. Pool and tennis courts on site. Great townhouse-style layout with living space and kitchen on main and 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, each with a shower on 2nd. Main has carpet in living and dining. Updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, appliances. Carpet & ceiling fans in bedrooms. Stack washer/dryer up. Parking included. Sorry no pets. $15/mo filter fee.