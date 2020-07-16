All apartments in Chapel Hill
Find more places like
139 Kingsbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chapel Hill, NC
/
139 Kingsbury Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:10 PM

139 Kingsbury Drive

139 Kingsbury Dr · (919) 345-6370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chapel Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

139 Kingsbury Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 139 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
media room
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Great floor plan for room mates - each of the two spacious bedrooms with private en-suite bath and vanity. New smooth top range. Quiet upper floor unit close to community laundry room, seasonal pool & tennis. On free Chapel Hill bus line 15 minutes to downtown and UNC campus. Walk to two shopping centers with Food Lion, Harris Teeter, CVS, post office, movie theaters, many restaurants and UNC Health Care hospitals. Close to I-40. 15-minute drive to Duke and RTP. No pets No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 139 Kingsbury Drive have any available units?
139 Kingsbury Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Kingsbury Drive have?
Some of 139 Kingsbury Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Kingsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
139 Kingsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Kingsbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 139 Kingsbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 139 Kingsbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 139 Kingsbury Drive offers parking.
Does 139 Kingsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Kingsbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Kingsbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 139 Kingsbury Drive has a pool.
Does 139 Kingsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 139 Kingsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Kingsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Kingsbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Similar Pages

Chapel Hill 1 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 BedroomsChapel Hill Apartments with ParkingChapel Hill Pet Friendly PlacesChapel Hill Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Meadowmont

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Carolina at Chapel HillGuilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State UniversityMeredith College