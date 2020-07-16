139 Kingsbury Drive.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool tennis court media room range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool media room tennis court

Great floor plan for room mates - each of the two spacious bedrooms with private en-suite bath and vanity. New smooth top range. Quiet upper floor unit close to community laundry room, seasonal pool & tennis. On free Chapel Hill bus line 15 minutes to downtown and UNC campus. Walk to two shopping centers with Food Lion, Harris Teeter, CVS, post office, movie theaters, many restaurants and UNC Health Care hospitals. Close to I-40. 15-minute drive to Duke and RTP. No pets No smoking please.