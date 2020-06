Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible Condo Adjacent to Finley Golf Course - 1102 Oak Tree is an incredible 3 bedroom condo with beautiful views of Finley Golf Course to one side and private wooded views to the other. Spacious and beautifully appointed, this condo features hardwood floors throughout the common areas and bedrooms and marble flooring and counters in the baths.



Natural light floods this open floor plan condo from floor to the vaulted ceilings. Just across from the spacious living room and the beautiful wood-burning fireplace, the dining room features a stunning exposed brick wall and beautiful wooded views. Step outside onto your large deck to enjoy the million dollar views of Finley Golf Course.



All three bedrooms have plenty of space to spread out and large closets for all your clothes. Master suite includes incredible walk in closet with dressing area. Both bathrooms renovated with new vanities and marble counters and flooring.



Located conveniently off NC Highway 54 it's a quick trip to Chapel Hill or I-40.



Email Nicole and Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com for more info and to schedule a tour today. Minimum 650 credit score, pets considered. Showings scheduled by email and may not be available same day. No students.



(RLNE3352604)