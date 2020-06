Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location !! 2 year old beautiful stone front town home within minutes from RTP, 5 minutes from MetLife, Deutsche bank, SAS and other employers. Spacious kitchen with lots of upgrades like granite counter tops, SS appliances, hardwoods, tile. Home has 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a bonus room and study in the basement. Screened in porch off of the living room overlooking a wooded area.. one car garage.. Very close to shopping and entertainment..Do not miss this!!!