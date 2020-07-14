All apartments in Cary
Brampton Moors
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Brampton Moors

101 Brampton Ln · (919) 446-1721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W022E · Avail. Sep 18

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit W001C · Avail. Aug 21

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit B031C · Avail. Oct 13

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit W053B · Avail. Sep 18

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brampton Moors.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
basketball court
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
Enjoy neighborhood shopping and bistros in Cary, or slip into Raleigh, Durham or Chapel Hill for fine dining, stimulating entertainment and major sporting events. Leading employers, excellent schools, world renowned medical facilities and prominent colleges and universities are all convenient to the best community in Cary - Brampton Moors!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brampton Moors have any available units?
Brampton Moors has 4 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does Brampton Moors have?
Some of Brampton Moors's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brampton Moors currently offering any rent specials?
Brampton Moors is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brampton Moors pet-friendly?
Yes, Brampton Moors is pet friendly.
Does Brampton Moors offer parking?
Yes, Brampton Moors offers parking.
Does Brampton Moors have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brampton Moors does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brampton Moors have a pool?
Yes, Brampton Moors has a pool.
Does Brampton Moors have accessible units?
No, Brampton Moors does not have accessible units.
Does Brampton Moors have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brampton Moors has units with dishwashers.
