Brampton Moors

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease