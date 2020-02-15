All apartments in Belmont
23 Alice Avenue - 8
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

23 Alice Avenue - 8

23 Alice Ave · No Longer Available
Location

23 Alice Ave, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 1 bed 1 bath unit and studio unit

please contact:

Crescent Apartments, Llc

(704)215-6036

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Alice Avenue - 8 have any available units?
23 Alice Avenue - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
Is 23 Alice Avenue - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
23 Alice Avenue - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Alice Avenue - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 23 Alice Avenue - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 23 Alice Avenue - 8 offer parking?
No, 23 Alice Avenue - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 23 Alice Avenue - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Alice Avenue - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Alice Avenue - 8 have a pool?
No, 23 Alice Avenue - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 23 Alice Avenue - 8 have accessible units?
No, 23 Alice Avenue - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Alice Avenue - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Alice Avenue - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Alice Avenue - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Alice Avenue - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.

