3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
184 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4520 Brent Wood Drive
4520 Brent Wood Drive, Belmont, NC
Freshly painted and updated home in the beautiful Belle Meade neighborhood of Belmont, NC. Home is located just before a quiet culdesac off the main drive, 4BR+Bonus. Large yard with a side load garage and large rear deck.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
212 West Woodrow Avenue
212 West Woodrow Avenue, Belmont, NC
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cute 4 BR, 2 BA Bungalow minutes from Downtown Belmont. New flooring. You will love the spacious 4th BR with private BA.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
307 Ethan Lane
307 Ethan Lane, Belmont, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Cute bungalow close to downtown Belmont, Charlotte airport, I-85. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Nice backyard. House is much larger than it appears from the street.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive, Mount Holly, NC
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious pet-friendly home in Belmont with fenced yard. Easy access! - Pet-Friendly. Fenced Yard. FORMER MODEL HOME in GREAT LOCATION! MINS to I-85/Belmont/Uptown.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brown Road
19 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brown Road
15 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
25 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
14505 Grasslands Court
14505 Grasslands Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1419 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhome with 1-car attached garage and hardwood flooring throughout!!! Living room has gas-log fireplace ceiling fan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harwood Lane
1 Unit Available
1401 Bray Dr
1401 Bray Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Property Id: 297279 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297279 Property Id 297279 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5844952)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2071 Aragon Ln
2071 Aragon Ln, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
New Home in Virtually Maintenance-Free Community Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
6213 Eagle Peak Drive
6213 Eagle Peak Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the White Oak Park subdivision. Equipped with hardwood, vinyl, and tile flooring, this home also offers lots of kitchen cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
12705 Cedar Crossings
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC
12705 Cedar Crossings Available 06/19/20 12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 - Located in popular The Crossings subdivision, this 4 Bed / 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10500 Southern Oak Court
10500 Southern Oak Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1076 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Joselynn Dr
820 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,001 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dixie - Berryhill
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Estates
3714 Walkers Cove Trail, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
(RLNE5770553)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Hills Plantation
1 Unit Available
232 Riverview Terrace
232 Riverview Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
350 Waycross Drive
350 Waycross Drive, Charlotte, NC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,884 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
4725 Opus Ln.
4725 Opus Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Cul De Sac Lot with Easy Access to I485/I85 - Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with garage on cul de sac. Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen. Storage Shed. Easy access to I485 and I85. Easy commute to uptown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
6630 Pennacook Drive
6630 Pennacook Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1437 sqft
Wonderful two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. - Main floor has a spacious great room that leads around to an open dinette and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Northwoods Available for Immediate Rent! - Stunning wide plank hardwood floors greet you as you enter this property and continue through the kitchen. Updated fixtures throughout, elegant and updated bathrooms.
