125 Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
105 Faires Avenue
105 Faires Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
868 sqft
Charming updated 2 bedroom cottage, Walk to downtown BELMONT for shopping and assortment of restaurants for fine dining! Open kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, new floors throughout, big back yard, 2 car covered carport, screened in back porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4520 Brent Wood Drive
4520 Brent Wood Drive, Belmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2639 sqft
Freshly painted and updated home in the beautiful Belle Meade neighborhood of Belmont, NC. Home is located just before a quiet culdesac off the main drive, 4BR+Bonus. Large yard with a side load garage and large rear deck.

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
212 West Woodrow Avenue
212 West Woodrow Avenue, Belmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1471 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cute 4 BR, 2 BA Bungalow minutes from Downtown Belmont. New flooring. You will love the spacious 4th BR with private BA.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.

1 of 9

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
330 Todd Street
330 Todd Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
624 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is locate in Belmont and is close to I-85 and shopping and dining. Available for a December 18, 2019 move-in.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
24 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dixie - Berryhill
15 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brown Road
18 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Brown Road
9 Units Available
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brown Road
15 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
14505 Grasslands Court
14505 Grasslands Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1419 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhome with 1-car attached garage and hardwood flooring throughout!!! Living room has gas-log fireplace ceiling fan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
10895 Garden Oaks Lane
10895 Garden Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1452 sqft
Desirable Steele Creek Area! This lovely 2 story End Unit Townhouse features an open floorplan and a beautiful interior just waiting for your personal touch! Boasting gleaming hardwood floors, spacious 2 master suits with their own private baths and

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
12862 Spirit Bound Way
12862 Spirit Bound Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1312 sqft
For Rent 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home in the Steele Creek Area of Charlotte, NC. - For Rent. Beautiful Southwest town home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Excellent location convenient to Shopping and dining. Spacious Living Room/Dining Room.
City Guide for Belmont, NC

Belmont was home to some 20 textile mills in the early 20th century, which were responsible for expanding the town's population from 145 in 1900 to nearly 4,000 in 1930.

Belmont, North Carolina is the quintessential American suburb. This town of 10,000 residents has a quaint downtown, surrounded by quiet, tree-lined neighborhoods, parks and schools. It's also located about 15 minutes away from downtown Charlotte, making it an easy commute down Interstate 85 or Wilkinson Boulevard to the city center. Apart from downtown, most of the commercial development is situated near these roadways. The origins of the town's name are somewhat disputed. Initially called Garibaldi Station, after the town's railroad stop, the name was changed in the later part of the 19th century. Some say Belmont was named for the New York banker August Belmont. Others say the Pope ordered that the abbot of a nearby monastery change the name. Since the abbot could see Crowder's Mountain in the distance, he named the little burg Belmont for "beautiful mountain." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belmont, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

