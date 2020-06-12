/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
76 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Providence Country Club
29 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Steele Creek
21 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brown Road
15 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
997 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brown Road
18 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1277 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Brown Road
9 Units Available
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Dixie - Berryhill
14 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Yorkshire
46 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Yorkshire
23 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
23 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1148 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:37am
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
10895 Garden Oaks Lane
10895 Garden Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1452 sqft
Desirable Steele Creek Area! This lovely 2 story End Unit Townhouse features an open floorplan and a beautiful interior just waiting for your personal touch! Boasting gleaming hardwood floors, spacious 2 master suits with their own private baths and
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
12862 Spirit Bound Way
12862 Spirit Bound Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1312 sqft
For Rent 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home in the Steele Creek Area of Charlotte, NC. - For Rent. Beautiful Southwest town home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Excellent location convenient to Shopping and dining. Spacious Living Room/Dining Room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1216 sqft
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive-CB - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in South Charlotte. Located just minutes away from Top Golf and Charlotte Premium Outlets. Each bedroom has its own bathroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13462 Calloway Glen Dr
13462 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
Price - $1,100/month Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath City Charlotte, NC Spacious 1350 sq ft Townhome available for rent You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
11148 Whitlock Crossing Court
11148 Whitlock Crossing Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
End-unit, single-story townhome with an awesome location near Steel Creek! Situated in the popular Roxborough community just off S. Tryon St. Incredible access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to Carowinds.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9119 Spyglass Place
9119 Spyglass Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
951 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath condo featuring brand new HVAC system and Deck. Entrance is located on 3rd floor featuring carpet through out with LVT in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Pets are conditional with non refundable deposit.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13358 Savannah Club Drive
13358 Savannah Club Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1186 sqft
Immaculate Like-New 2 Bed, 2.
Similar Pages
Belmont Apartments with BalconyBelmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmont Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC