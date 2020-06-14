74 Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC with hardwood floors
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 41
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 41
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 2
1 of 7
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 48
Belmont was home to some 20 textile mills in the early 20th century, which were responsible for expanding the town's population from 145 in 1900 to nearly 4,000 in 1930.
Belmont, North Carolina is the quintessential American suburb. This town of 10,000 residents has a quaint downtown, surrounded by quiet, tree-lined neighborhoods, parks and schools. It's also located about 15 minutes away from downtown Charlotte, making it an easy commute down Interstate 85 or Wilkinson Boulevard to the city center. Apart from downtown, most of the commercial development is situated near these roadways. The origins of the town's name are somewhat disputed. Initially called Garibaldi Station, after the town's railroad stop, the name was changed in the later part of the 19th century. Some say Belmont was named for the New York banker August Belmont. Others say the Pope ordered that the abbot of a nearby monastery change the name. Since the abbot could see Crowder's Mountain in the distance, he named the little burg Belmont for "beautiful mountain." See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.