Apartment List
/
NC
/
belmont
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.

1 of 9

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
330 Todd Street
330 Todd Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
624 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is locate in Belmont and is close to I-85 and shopping and dining. Available for a December 18, 2019 move-in.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 Ferstl Avenue
103 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 Ferstl Avenue
107 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Dixie - Berryhill
15 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
6213 Eagle Peak Drive
6213 Eagle Peak Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the White Oak Park subdivision. Equipped with hardwood, vinyl, and tile flooring, this home also offers lots of kitchen cabinet space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Northwoods Available for Immediate Rent! - Stunning wide plank hardwood floors greet you as you enter this property and continue through the kitchen. Updated fixtures throughout, elegant and updated bathrooms.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
10895 Garden Oaks Lane
10895 Garden Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1452 sqft
Desirable Steele Creek Area! This lovely 2 story End Unit Townhouse features an open floorplan and a beautiful interior just waiting for your personal touch! Boasting gleaming hardwood floors, spacious 2 master suits with their own private baths and

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
14505 Grasslands Court
14505 Grasslands Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1419 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhome with 1-car attached garage and hardwood flooring throughout!!! Living room has gas-log fireplace ceiling fan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Eagle Lake
1 Unit Available
8821 Gerren Court
8821 Gerren Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Welcome Home! This 3 Bed, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
318 Highland Street
318 Highland Street, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
965 sqft
The Townhomes at Highland-Glen located in Mount Holly - Fully Renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, kitchen with refrigerator and stove. New windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, flooring and appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
111 Green Acres Road
111 Green Acres Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
Available soon is this charming 3-bedroom/2-bath home on a large lot in Mt. Holly. This home has beautiful new hardwood floors and many other upgrades throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13116 Erwin Rd
13116 Erwin Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1508 sqft
This pristine town home off of S. Tryon St offers a great Steele Creek location near shopping, dining, schools, parks, Carowinds and Lake Wylie! Features include hardwood floors, wiring for surround sound and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Dixie - Berryhill
1 Unit Available
10019 Shetland Ln
10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2272 sqft
10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte; This gorgeous split plan home is in the beautiful Berewick Community. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
11426 Savannah Creek Drive
11426 Savannah Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1425 sqft
Spacious End Unit in Upscale Neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town-home has an open style floor plan. The Master bedroom is on the main floor with a TV mount in place.
Results within 10 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Ashley Park
47 Units Available
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,165
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
City Guide for Belmont, NC

Belmont was home to some 20 textile mills in the early 20th century, which were responsible for expanding the town's population from 145 in 1900 to nearly 4,000 in 1930.

Belmont, North Carolina is the quintessential American suburb. This town of 10,000 residents has a quaint downtown, surrounded by quiet, tree-lined neighborhoods, parks and schools. It's also located about 15 minutes away from downtown Charlotte, making it an easy commute down Interstate 85 or Wilkinson Boulevard to the city center. Apart from downtown, most of the commercial development is situated near these roadways. The origins of the town's name are somewhat disputed. Initially called Garibaldi Station, after the town's railroad stop, the name was changed in the later part of the 19th century. Some say Belmont was named for the New York banker August Belmont. Others say the Pope ordered that the abbot of a nearby monastery change the name. Since the abbot could see Crowder's Mountain in the distance, he named the little burg Belmont for "beautiful mountain." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Belmont, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelmont 3 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with BalconyBelmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmont Apartments with Parking
Belmont Apartments with Washer-DryerBelmont Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelmont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College