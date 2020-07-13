/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
140 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Village Park Drive
511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1226 sqft
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5305 Clearwater Lake Road
5305 Clearwater Lake Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Available to Show - You won't believe your eyes when you walk through this completely renovated home.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
25 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,181
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
4 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,093
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Steele Creek
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Brown Road
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Brown Road
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Brown Road
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Brown Road
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Dixie - Berryhill
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1388 sqft
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule an in-person or Self-Guided Tour!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
56 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Yorkshire
13714 Calloway Glen Drive
13714 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
Great 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome in Steele Creek, Dual Master Suites, Fantastic Roommate Floorplan. Rent includes; Community Pool, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Lawn Maintenance, Water and Sewer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brown Road
12705 Cedar Crossings
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 - Located in popular “The Crossings” subdivision, this 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath home has it all! The community features a swimming pool, walking trails, plus basketball and volleyball courts.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie - Berryhill
Bloomfield Estates
3714 Walkers Cove Trail, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
(RLNE5770553)
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1605 Allegheny Drive
1605 Allegheny Drive, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1452 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/17/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Tuckaseegee Road
208 Tuckaseege Road, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1457 sqft
Available to Show - Beautiful, totally remodeled home in Mt. Holly. Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs and a den, bedroom and full bath downstairs that could be used as mother in law suite with back entry.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
332 Rock Ridge Ln
332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1926 sqft
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing
