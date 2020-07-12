138 Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC with parking
Belmont was home to some 20 textile mills in the early 20th century, which were responsible for expanding the town's population from 145 in 1900 to nearly 4,000 in 1930.
Belmont, North Carolina is the quintessential American suburb. This town of 10,000 residents has a quaint downtown, surrounded by quiet, tree-lined neighborhoods, parks and schools. It's also located about 15 minutes away from downtown Charlotte, making it an easy commute down Interstate 85 or Wilkinson Boulevard to the city center. Apart from downtown, most of the commercial development is situated near these roadways. The origins of the town's name are somewhat disputed. Initially called Garibaldi Station, after the town's railroad stop, the name was changed in the later part of the 19th century. Some say Belmont was named for the New York banker August Belmont. Others say the Pope ordered that the abbot of a nearby monastery change the name. Since the abbot could see Crowder's Mountain in the distance, he named the little burg Belmont for "beautiful mountain." See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.