Apartment List
/
NC
/
belmont
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

138 Apartments for rent in Belmont, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Village Park Drive
511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1226 sqft
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Steele Creek
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
5 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,093
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Brown Road
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Brown Road
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Brown Road
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Brown Road
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Dixie - Berryhill
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1388 sqft
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule an in-person or Self-Guided Tour!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
56 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 Joselynn Dr
824 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brown Road
12705 Cedar Crossings
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 - Located in popular “The Crossings” subdivision, this 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath home has it all! The community features a swimming pool, walking trails, plus basketball and volleyball courts.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie - Berryhill
Bloomfield Estates
3714 Walkers Cove Trail, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
(RLNE5770553)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie - Berryhill
10631 Bedlington Road
10631 Bedlington Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2536 sqft
Berewick - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Located in desirable Berewick! Community pool, granite countertops in kitchen, formal living room plus a large family room with fireplace. Trey ceiling in large master bedroom. Large master closet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brown Road
13636 Meade Glen Court
13636 Meade Glen Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1191 sqft
13636 Meade Glen Court Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home for Rent in Bennington Townhomes - Located in Bennington Place Town Homes. This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2-story home has laminate floors and a Spanish tile entrance.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Steele Creek
13904 Singleleaf Lane
13904 Singleleaf Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1784 sqft
Great end unit town home fully upgraded in Steele Creek area! Beautifully open and updated kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Gorgeous Cali Bamboo wood floors throughout! Master suite has vaulted

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
1116 Vine Cliff Lane
1116 Vine Cliff Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1754 sqft
Move-In Ready! Located in cul-de-sac. Large home w/ two-story great room, open kitchen and breakfast concept. Offers dining room, breakfast, and private backyard with large deck. Upstairs has vaulted master bedroom with large private master bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/17/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and
City Guide for Belmont, NC

Belmont was home to some 20 textile mills in the early 20th century, which were responsible for expanding the town's population from 145 in 1900 to nearly 4,000 in 1930.

Belmont, North Carolina is the quintessential American suburb. This town of 10,000 residents has a quaint downtown, surrounded by quiet, tree-lined neighborhoods, parks and schools. It's also located about 15 minutes away from downtown Charlotte, making it an easy commute down Interstate 85 or Wilkinson Boulevard to the city center. Apart from downtown, most of the commercial development is situated near these roadways. The origins of the town's name are somewhat disputed. Initially called Garibaldi Station, after the town's railroad stop, the name was changed in the later part of the 19th century. Some say Belmont was named for the New York banker August Belmont. Others say the Pope ordered that the abbot of a nearby monastery change the name. Since the abbot could see Crowder's Mountain in the distance, he named the little burg Belmont for "beautiful mountain." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belmont, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Belmont 2 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelmont 3 BedroomsBelmont Apartments with Balcony
Belmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmont Apartments with Parking
Belmont Apartments with Washer-DryerBelmont Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelmont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College