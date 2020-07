Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment. We have cultivated an amenity package that will make you want to stay at home!





Not only will you be able to enjoy our large, open-concept floor plans but you will have access to all our indoor and outdoor amenities. Take a swim in our heated, year-round swimming pool. Get a workout in 24-hours a day in our cardio fitness center. Enjoy our planned social events or unwind with a book from our library in the newly renovated lobby and entertainment space. When you do have to leave our controlled access building for the day, you'll love the convenience of parking in our off-street parking lot or our attached parking garage.



Contact us today to learn more about what living at Fontainebleau can offer you. We can't wait to schedule your tour!