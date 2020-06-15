All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:42 PM

9 North Euclid Avenue

9 North Euclid Avenue · (314) 443-5542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 North Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
2nd parking space available for $100/ month! Urban Living within the prestigious Central West End! In this luxury condo building you will be pampered with amenities and enjoy the luxury of a walk-able community. This sun drenched open floor plan with 10 ft. floor to ceiling glass allows you to experience the vibrancy of the CWE and views down to the Arch. The finest modern essentials are included: hardwood floors, granite counter tops with full height backslash, 42” cabinets, Bosch stainless appliances, & beautiful ceramic tile baths. Building amenities include pool, renovated 10,000 sq. ft urban garden, BBQ deck & fitness center. One block to Forest Park, BJC, metrolink and great shops & restaurants in St. Louis. Wash U & SLU are just minutes away. This building has limited rental options, so don’t wait. Call me today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 North Euclid Avenue have any available units?
9 North Euclid Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 North Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 9 North Euclid Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 North Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 North Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 North Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9 North Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 9 North Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 North Euclid Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9 North Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 North Euclid Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 North Euclid Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9 North Euclid Avenue has a pool.
Does 9 North Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 North Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 North Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 North Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
