9 North Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction

2nd parking space available for $100/ month! Urban Living within the prestigious Central West End! In this luxury condo building you will be pampered with amenities and enjoy the luxury of a walk-able community. This sun drenched open floor plan with 10 ft. floor to ceiling glass allows you to experience the vibrancy of the CWE and views down to the Arch. The finest modern essentials are included: hardwood floors, granite counter tops with full height backslash, 42” cabinets, Bosch stainless appliances, & beautiful ceramic tile baths. Building amenities include pool, renovated 10,000 sq. ft urban garden, BBQ deck & fitness center. One block to Forest Park, BJC, metrolink and great shops & restaurants in St. Louis. Wash U & SLU are just minutes away. This building has limited rental options, so don’t wait. Call me today for a private showing.