Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

6429 Hoffman

6429 Hoffman Avenue · (314) 626-8846
Location

6429 Hoffman Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enjoy private home living for half the cost. Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment (Duplex) in a great location, close to Highway 44. Hardwood flooring throughout, new deck and kitchen. This home offers central air and washer & Dryer hookup in the basement.

This beautiful unit is in a prime location!
Close to public transit and major highways. Hardwood floors. Professional management and maintenance, All for a great price. Application completed online. SUPER EASY!!!

*Additional $40/month for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electric & gas*

To schedule a showing, Www.STLsmartrentals.com

This unit is priced to lease ASAP First come first serve!
Application fee $30

QUALIFICATIONS: Income must be at 3 times higher than rent.
No eviction in the last 5 years
No felonies in the last 5 years
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 Hoffman have any available units?
6429 Hoffman has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6429 Hoffman have?
Some of 6429 Hoffman's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6429 Hoffman currently offering any rent specials?
6429 Hoffman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 Hoffman pet-friendly?
No, 6429 Hoffman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 6429 Hoffman offer parking?
No, 6429 Hoffman does not offer parking.
Does 6429 Hoffman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 Hoffman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 Hoffman have a pool?
No, 6429 Hoffman does not have a pool.
Does 6429 Hoffman have accessible units?
No, 6429 Hoffman does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 Hoffman have units with dishwashers?
No, 6429 Hoffman does not have units with dishwashers.
