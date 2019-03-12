6429 Hoffman

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Enjoy private home living for half the cost. Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment (Duplex) in a great location, close to Highway 44. Hardwood flooring throughout, new deck and kitchen. This home offers central air and washer & Dryer hookup in the basement.



Close to public transit and major highways. Hardwood floors. Professional management and maintenance, All for a great price. Application completed online. SUPER EASY!!!



*Additional $40/month for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electric & gas*



Application fee $30



QUALIFICATIONS: Income must be at 3 times higher than rent.

No eviction in the last 5 years

No felonies in the last 5 years

