6429 Hoffman

Amenities
Enjoy private home living for half the cost. Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment (Duplex) in a great location, close to Highway 44. Hardwood flooring throughout, new deck and kitchen. This home offers central air and washer & Dryer hookup in the basement.
This beautiful unit is in a prime location!
Close to public transit and major highways. Hardwood floors. Professional management and maintenance, All for a great price. Application completed online. SUPER EASY!!!
*Additional $40/month for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electric & gas*
To schedule a showing, Www.STLsmartrentals.com
This unit is priced to lease ASAP First come first serve!
Application fee $30
QUALIFICATIONS: Income must be at 3 times higher than rent.
No eviction in the last 5 years
No felonies in the last 5 years
