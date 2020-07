Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Located in the Delmar Loop Saint Louis. It is fully furnished with absolutely everything you might need. The place is just 0.6 miles from Washington University the Pageant Moonrise Hotel Regional Arts Commission Metro bus stops and it is at walking distance from Washington University, Forest Park ,and the Loop Trolley.



PROPERTY FEATURES

- Fully Renovated in 2017

- Private Parking

- Laundry Room on the lower level

- Spacious Floor Plans

- Huge Windows

- Hardwood Floor

- Fully-equipped gourmet kitchens Microwave Electric Stove Refrigerator and Dishwasher

- Granite counter top

- Updated brushed nickel features and hardware throughout

- Updated lighting package throughout

- Central Heat / AC

- Cable Ready



APARTMENT AMENITIES

- Internet Included

- Television

- Thermostat

- Queen-size bed with Mattress Sheets set Pillows Comforter

- Sofa

- Office Desk with Chair

- Single sofa with foot stool

- Hair Dryer

- Iron and Ironing Board

- Fully equipped kitchen including Refrigerator Electric Cooking Range Dishwasher Microwave and

- Oven

- Kitchen Utensils including Pans set Casseroles set Set of cooking Spatulas Cutting boards Plates

- Bowls Glasses Cups Spoons etc.

- Coffee Maker and Tea Kettle

- Set of 3 Coffee Tables in Living Room

- Towels set (6 pieces)

- Carpets and Rugs in Living Room Bathroom and Kitchen

- Flower Pots and Paintings all over the Living Room

- Trash baskets in Bedroom Bathroom and Kitchen

- Laundry Basket

- If that's not enough we also provide: Shampoo Hand wash liquid Dish wash liquid Tissue Rolls



Rent Includes:

- Internet

-Trash

- Water

- Sewer

- Superior Location Immediate Access to cafes boutiques clubs shops restaurants Washington University St. Louis University cafe The Metro Link and Hwy 40