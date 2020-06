Amenities

This gorgeous four bedroom unit is located within walking distance of Wash U, on a beautiful property located on the corner of Des Pares and Waterman Blvd. This near perfect location cant be beat with its gorgeous features and fenced in building making it perfect for pets and residents. This unit includes water, sewer and trash, WIFI as well as a laundry facility located in the basement that is free for the residents to use along with street parking.