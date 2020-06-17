5656 Waterman Blvd.

Amenities

Spacious and sophisticated all new luxury rehab in historic DeBaliviere. Now offering fully furnished and unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath garden style apartments. Large gracious entry, hardwood flooring, light filled living room, original wood paneled dining room with picture rail and shelving. Enjoy the French doors from dining room to brick and stone balcony overlooking the beautiful Waterman streetscape. Eat in kitchen with all new stainless appliances, in unit laundry with full size washer/dryer. Master bedroom suite has master bath with original marble walls and sitting room with closet. 2 additional bedrooms with shared full bath and double sink. Recessed lighting throughout, 2 parking spaces on gated lot. Enjoy your summers and become a member of the Waterman Pool directly across the street. Take a Trolley ride to Forest Park or the Delmar Loop, walk to Metro stop and Forest Park. $2500/month. Deposit and application required.

