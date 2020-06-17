All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 5656 Waterman Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
5656 Waterman Blvd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5656 Waterman Blvd.

5656 Waterman Place · (314) 488-4119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
DeBaliviere Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5656 Waterman Place, St. Louis, MO 63112
DeBaliviere Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Waterman Boulevard Beauty - Property Id: 151880

Spacious and sophisticated all new luxury rehab in historic DeBaliviere. Now offering fully furnished and unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath garden style apartments. Large gracious entry, hardwood flooring, light filled living room, original wood paneled dining room with picture rail and shelving. Enjoy the French doors from dining room to brick and stone balcony overlooking the beautiful Waterman streetscape. Eat in kitchen with all new stainless appliances, in unit laundry with full size washer/dryer. Master bedroom suite has master bath with original marble walls and sitting room with closet. 2 additional bedrooms with shared full bath and double sink. Recessed lighting throughout, 2 parking spaces on gated lot. Enjoy your summers and become a member of the Waterman Pool directly across the street. Take a Trolley ride to Forest Park or the Delmar Loop, walk to Metro stop and Forest Park. $2500/month. Deposit and application required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151880
Property Id 151880

(RLNE5526616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5656 Waterman Blvd. have any available units?
5656 Waterman Blvd. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5656 Waterman Blvd. have?
Some of 5656 Waterman Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5656 Waterman Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
5656 Waterman Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 Waterman Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5656 Waterman Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 5656 Waterman Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 5656 Waterman Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 5656 Waterman Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5656 Waterman Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 Waterman Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 5656 Waterman Blvd. has a pool.
Does 5656 Waterman Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 5656 Waterman Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 Waterman Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5656 Waterman Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5656 Waterman Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63101
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63139
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street
St. Louis, MO 63108
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd
St. Louis, MO 63141
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63108
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63112
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street
St. Louis, MO 63102
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity