Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:10 AM

5518 Waterman Boulevard

5518 Waterman Place · (888) 991-4800
Location

5518 Waterman Place, St. Louis, MO 63112
DeBaliviere Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Conveniently located in the historic DeBaliviere Place neighborhood, this updated first floor, three-bedroom, one and a half bath condo features gleaming hardwood floors, a bright, light interior, and a kitchen with stainless appliances and a solid surface breakfast bar. In-unit laundry with full-size washer and dryer. The secure storage area in the basement, two assigned parking spaces in the gated surface lot. Access to a charming common patio/ grilling area. This block of Waterman Blvd. is tree-lined and peaceful. Close to the Metrolink, Loop Trolley, nearby restaurants and beautiful Forest Park. Requires 12 month lease and $1400 security deposit. Tenant pays utilities other than water. Condo fee is paid by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Waterman Boulevard have any available units?
5518 Waterman Boulevard has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5518 Waterman Boulevard have?
Some of 5518 Waterman Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 Waterman Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Waterman Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Waterman Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5518 Waterman Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5518 Waterman Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5518 Waterman Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5518 Waterman Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5518 Waterman Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Waterman Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5518 Waterman Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Waterman Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5518 Waterman Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Waterman Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5518 Waterman Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
