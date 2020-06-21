5518 Waterman Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Conveniently located in the historic DeBaliviere Place neighborhood, this updated first floor, three-bedroom, one and a half bath condo features gleaming hardwood floors, a bright, light interior, and a kitchen with stainless appliances and a solid surface breakfast bar. In-unit laundry with full-size washer and dryer. The secure storage area in the basement, two assigned parking spaces in the gated surface lot. Access to a charming common patio/ grilling area. This block of Waterman Blvd. is tree-lined and peaceful. Close to the Metrolink, Loop Trolley, nearby restaurants and beautiful Forest Park. Requires 12 month lease and $1400 security deposit. Tenant pays utilities other than water. Condo fee is paid by Landlord.