Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5236 Waterman Blvd. A

5236 Waterman Boulevard · (314) 541-6497
Location

5236 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Beautiful CWE 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 2339

Central West End, This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse-style condo offers a remarkable amount of space. Behind the historic facade is a completely updated modern home. Combination Living Room & Dining Room has 10 foot ceilings, a large bay window, hardwood floors & crown molding. The stylish Kitchen features granite counter-tops & newer stainless steel appliances. The 1st floor also has a Bedroom & 1 of the full Baths. The private Master Suite is located on the 2nd floor with an en-suite Master Bath with dual vanity & dual closets. Another feature is the private lower level in which is located an enormous recreation room, full-sized laundry facility & space for a gym. An assigned parking space is located behind the building & additional street parking is available in front of the building. This prime location is walking distance to shops & cafes at the heart of the CWE, BJC/Wash Med School & Forest Park. This property is located on the Washington Univ Gold Line shuttle route.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5236-waterman-blvd.-saint-louis-mo-unit-a/2339
Property Id 2339

(RLNE5945120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 Waterman Blvd. A have any available units?
5236 Waterman Blvd. A has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5236 Waterman Blvd. A have?
Some of 5236 Waterman Blvd. A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 Waterman Blvd. A currently offering any rent specials?
5236 Waterman Blvd. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 Waterman Blvd. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5236 Waterman Blvd. A is pet friendly.
Does 5236 Waterman Blvd. A offer parking?
Yes, 5236 Waterman Blvd. A offers parking.
Does 5236 Waterman Blvd. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5236 Waterman Blvd. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 Waterman Blvd. A have a pool?
No, 5236 Waterman Blvd. A does not have a pool.
Does 5236 Waterman Blvd. A have accessible units?
No, 5236 Waterman Blvd. A does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 Waterman Blvd. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 Waterman Blvd. A has units with dishwashers.
