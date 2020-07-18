5236 Waterman Blvd. A

Amenities
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Beautiful CWE 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 2339
Central West End, This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse-style condo offers a remarkable amount of space. Behind the historic facade is a completely updated modern home. Combination Living Room & Dining Room has 10 foot ceilings, a large bay window, hardwood floors & crown molding. The stylish Kitchen features granite counter-tops & newer stainless steel appliances. The 1st floor also has a Bedroom & 1 of the full Baths. The private Master Suite is located on the 2nd floor with an en-suite Master Bath with dual vanity & dual closets. Another feature is the private lower level in which is located an enormous recreation room, full-sized laundry facility & space for a gym. An assigned parking space is located behind the building & additional street parking is available in front of the building. This prime location is walking distance to shops & cafes at the heart of the CWE, BJC/Wash Med School & Forest Park. This property is located on the Washington Univ Gold Line shuttle route.
Property Id 2339
