5047 Murdoch Avenue

Updated main floor unit. This duplex has been renovated, which means newer windows and systems! Kitchen and bath are also desirably updated. LARGE 1 bedroom unit, shot gun style layout front room, middle room, bedroom then kitchen - with extra office or storage space at the back of the unit. Tons of space and storage. Fabulous location. Washer/Dryer in basement available for tenant use. Non-smokers please. Pets may be considered with pet fee. $50/month for water, sewer & trash in addition to rent. Credit and background check applicable, good credit and references.