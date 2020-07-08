All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

5047 Murdoch Avenue

5047 Murdoch Avenue · (314) 802-0797
Location

5047 Murdoch Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63109
Southampton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1987 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated main floor unit. This duplex has been renovated, which means newer windows and systems! Kitchen and bath are also desirably updated. LARGE 1 bedroom unit, shot gun style layout front room, middle room, bedroom then kitchen - with extra office or storage space at the back of the unit. Tons of space and storage. Fabulous location. Washer/Dryer in basement available for tenant use. Non-smokers please. Pets may be considered with pet fee. $50/month for water, sewer & trash in addition to rent. Credit and background check applicable, good credit and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5047 Murdoch Avenue have any available units?
5047 Murdoch Avenue has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5047 Murdoch Avenue have?
Some of 5047 Murdoch Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5047 Murdoch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5047 Murdoch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 Murdoch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5047 Murdoch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5047 Murdoch Avenue offer parking?
No, 5047 Murdoch Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5047 Murdoch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5047 Murdoch Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 Murdoch Avenue have a pool?
No, 5047 Murdoch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5047 Murdoch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5047 Murdoch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 Murdoch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5047 Murdoch Avenue has units with dishwashers.
