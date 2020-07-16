Amenities

Home For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan -- NOT FOR RENT - 5020 Alcott Ave, Saint Louis, MO is a single family home 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom 1,138 sqft-- NOT FOR RENT $1900 to Close $300 a month. Price Reduced. This is a pretty good house.

For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan. The house needs work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home or a rental Home. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.The price is $19,500 and your payments will be about $300 a month. You will be the deeded owner. Or Make me an offer!!! Call me.

Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. Serious buyers call now 512-975-9238



