All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 5020 Alcott Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
5020 Alcott Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

5020 Alcott Ave

5020 Alcott Avenue · (512) 975-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5020 Alcott Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63120
Walnut Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5020 Alcott Ave · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan -- NOT FOR RENT - 5020 Alcott Ave, Saint Louis, MO is a single family home 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom 1,138 sqft-- NOT FOR RENT $1900 to Close $300 a month. Price Reduced. This is a pretty good house.
For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan. The house needs work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home or a rental Home. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.The price is $19,500 and your payments will be about $300 a month. You will be the deeded owner. Or Make me an offer!!! Call me.
Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. Serious buyers call now 512-975-9238

(RLNE3890095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Alcott Ave have any available units?
5020 Alcott Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 5020 Alcott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Alcott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Alcott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5020 Alcott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5020 Alcott Ave offer parking?
No, 5020 Alcott Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Alcott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Alcott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Alcott Ave have a pool?
No, 5020 Alcott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Alcott Ave have accessible units?
No, 5020 Alcott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Alcott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Alcott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 Alcott Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 Alcott Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5020 Alcott Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr
St. Louis, MO 63128
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63139
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr
St. Louis, MO 63136
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road
St. Louis, MO 63132
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63104
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street
St. Louis, MO 63101

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity