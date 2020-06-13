All apartments in St. Louis
4931 Lindell Boulevard.
4931 Lindell Boulevard

4931 Lindell Boulevard
Location

4931 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
604 Available 07/20/20 The York House of the Central West End is your rare opportunity to live in a stunning 2 bedroom - 2 bath unit. This beautiful boutique style building is located on Lindell Blvd at York Avenue.

A few doors east of The Chase Park Plaza and Forest Park, The York House is an Italian Renaissance-style building designed by Chase Ulman in 1921.

Here you will find a beautiful, inspiring, boutique-like apartment experience that provides residents with a sense of place, community and life well-lived. Perfectly located where you can walk to the city's most popular restaurants and nightlife. Just steps away you will find Lululemon, Kendra Scott, Suit Supply, Bonobos, The Cup, Straubs and Whole Foods. Unit #604 is available the middle of July for a 12 to 24 month lease.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4931-lindell-blvd-st-louis-mo-63108-usa-unit-604/377dfbda-429a-41c7-8d42-db7a46f2a9e2

(RLNE5747163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4931 Lindell Boulevard have any available units?
4931 Lindell Boulevard has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 Lindell Boulevard have?
Some of 4931 Lindell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 Lindell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Lindell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 Lindell Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4931 Lindell Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4931 Lindell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4931 Lindell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4931 Lindell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4931 Lindell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 Lindell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4931 Lindell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4931 Lindell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4931 Lindell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 Lindell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 Lindell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

