4931 Lindell Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym

604 Available 07/20/20 The York House of the Central West End is your rare opportunity to live in a stunning 2 bedroom - 2 bath unit. This beautiful boutique style building is located on Lindell Blvd at York Avenue.



A few doors east of The Chase Park Plaza and Forest Park, The York House is an Italian Renaissance-style building designed by Chase Ulman in 1921.



Here you will find a beautiful, inspiring, boutique-like apartment experience that provides residents with a sense of place, community and life well-lived. Perfectly located where you can walk to the city's most popular restaurants and nightlife. Just steps away you will find Lululemon, Kendra Scott, Suit Supply, Bonobos, The Cup, Straubs and Whole Foods. Unit #604 is available the middle of July for a 12 to 24 month lease.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4931-lindell-blvd-st-louis-mo-63108-usa-unit-604/377dfbda-429a-41c7-8d42-db7a46f2a9e2



(RLNE5747163)