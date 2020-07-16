All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

4750 Tennessee

4750 Tennessee Avenue · (314) 207-2904
Location

4750 Tennessee Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63111
Dutchtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Interior Features:

Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath unit on a great street! This second floor unit walks into the living room which is the middle room and separates from the bedroom with a pocket door and the bedroom is the room at the front of the building. Both rooms are spacious with newly refinished hardwood. Kitchen has a decent amount of space with stove and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hookups in the basement with some storage and a window unit for cooling.

Pet Policy:

Pets on case by case basis with additional pet rent/deposit. Small dogs/cats under 25 lbs only.

Additional Info:

$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.

Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:

Applications are $42 for each additional adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.

Other Listings:

To view our other listings copy and paste this into your browser "findstlouishomes.com/available-rentals/"
Exterior Features:
Nice 4 family building with its own front door access and a rear Balcony, also off-street parking.

Community:
Centrally located near Grand and Gravois with many shops and stores including a Walgreens and a Schnucks nearby. Restaurants in the area include the Iron Barley, Ted Drewes and Feasting Fox. Walk Score 63 and Bike Score 50.

Pet Policy:
Pets on case by case basis with additional pet rent/deposit. Small dogs/cats under 25 lbs only.

Additional Info:
$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Tennessee have any available units?
4750 Tennessee has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 Tennessee have?
Some of 4750 Tennessee's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 Tennessee currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Tennessee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Tennessee pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 Tennessee is pet friendly.
Does 4750 Tennessee offer parking?
Yes, 4750 Tennessee offers parking.
Does 4750 Tennessee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 Tennessee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Tennessee have a pool?
No, 4750 Tennessee does not have a pool.
Does 4750 Tennessee have accessible units?
No, 4750 Tennessee does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Tennessee have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 Tennessee does not have units with dishwashers.
