4750 Tennessee

Interior Features:



Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath unit on a great street! This second floor unit walks into the living room which is the middle room and separates from the bedroom with a pocket door and the bedroom is the room at the front of the building. Both rooms are spacious with newly refinished hardwood. Kitchen has a decent amount of space with stove and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hookups in the basement with some storage and a window unit for cooling.



Pet Policy:



Pets on case by case basis with additional pet rent/deposit. Small dogs/cats under 25 lbs only.



Additional Info:



$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.



Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:



Applications are $42 for each additional adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.



Other Listings:



Exterior Features:

Nice 4 family building with its own front door access and a rear Balcony, also off-street parking.



Community:

Centrally located near Grand and Gravois with many shops and stores including a Walgreens and a Schnucks nearby. Restaurants in the area include the Iron Barley, Ted Drewes and Feasting Fox. Walk Score 63 and Bike Score 50.



