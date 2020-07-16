4750 Tennessee

Amenities
Interior Features:
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath unit on a great street! This second floor unit walks into the living room which is the middle room and separates from the bedroom with a pocket door and the bedroom is the room at the front of the building. Both rooms are spacious with newly refinished hardwood. Kitchen has a decent amount of space with stove and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hookups in the basement with some storage and a window unit for cooling.
Pet Policy:
Pets on case by case basis with additional pet rent/deposit. Small dogs/cats under 25 lbs only.
Additional Info:
$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.
Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:
Applications are $42 for each additional adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.
Exterior Features:
Nice 4 family building with its own front door access and a rear Balcony, also off-street parking.
Community:
Centrally located near Grand and Gravois with many shops and stores including a Walgreens and a Schnucks nearby. Restaurants in the area include the Iron Barley, Ted Drewes and Feasting Fox. Walk Score 63 and Bike Score 50.
