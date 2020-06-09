4501 Lindell Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator parking valet service

ROOM WITH A VIEW..is an understatement when it pertains to this property! Wall of windows boast panoramic view of city. Imagine enjoying cocktails when the sun sets. This prestigious property is offered to the sophisticated & discriminating person who wishes to have everything at their fingertips with easy access to restaurants,shopping,hospitals&highways!OPEN FLOOR PLAN with spacious, generous sized rooms & gleaming wood flooring throughout. AMENITIES GALORE! FABULOUS UPDATED KITCHEN is a chefs delight. Highlights include stainless appliances, granite countertop & lots of cabinets. Bath is sooo beautiful featuring glass block shower & china pedestal sink. Turn key living..all utilities included. Doorman, valet parking, rooftop deck all within this secured building with underground parking.THIS IS TRULY A GEM...