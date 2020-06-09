All apartments in St. Louis
4501 Lindell Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

4501 Lindell Boulevard

4501 Lindell Boulevard · (314) 332-1012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4501 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12F · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
valet service
ROOM WITH A VIEW..is an understatement when it pertains to this property! Wall of windows boast panoramic view of city. Imagine enjoying cocktails when the sun sets. This prestigious property is offered to the sophisticated & discriminating person who wishes to have everything at their fingertips with easy access to restaurants,shopping,hospitals&highways!OPEN FLOOR PLAN with spacious, generous sized rooms & gleaming wood flooring throughout. AMENITIES GALORE! FABULOUS UPDATED KITCHEN is a chefs delight. Highlights include stainless appliances, granite countertop & lots of cabinets. Bath is sooo beautiful featuring glass block shower & china pedestal sink. Turn key living..all utilities included. Doorman, valet parking, rooftop deck all within this secured building with underground parking.THIS IS TRULY A GEM...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Lindell Boulevard have any available units?
4501 Lindell Boulevard has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Lindell Boulevard have?
Some of 4501 Lindell Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Lindell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Lindell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Lindell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Lindell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4501 Lindell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Lindell Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4501 Lindell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Lindell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Lindell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4501 Lindell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Lindell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4501 Lindell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Lindell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Lindell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
