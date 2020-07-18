All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

4429 Arco Avenue

4429 Arco Avenue · (314) 802-0797
Location

4429 Arco Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally rehabbed 1 bed/1 bath brick bungalow located in the Forest Park South East neighborhood otherwise known as The Grove, is now available for lease. Please note the square footage listed does not include the entire living area. Within walking distance to Wash U Medical Centers, Forest Park, BJC, as well as several restaurants in the area. Other features include; Beautiful Eat-In-Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Bonus Room that could be used for additional Sitting/Sleeping Area, Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer, Backyard w/ Privacy Fence, Rear Deck and an Oversized 1 Car Garage w/ an Upper Level that can be used as Storage Space, a Gym and/or Work/Hobby Area. This property is conveniently located with easy access to Highways I-64/40, I-44 and just minutes from Downtown St. Louis. Occupancy limit of 2 people per St. Louis City. Ready for a mid to late July move in. Please call now to schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Arco Avenue have any available units?
4429 Arco Avenue has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 Arco Avenue have?
Some of 4429 Arco Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Arco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Arco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Arco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Arco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4429 Arco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4429 Arco Avenue offers parking.
Does 4429 Arco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4429 Arco Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Arco Avenue have a pool?
No, 4429 Arco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Arco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4429 Arco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Arco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 Arco Avenue has units with dishwashers.
