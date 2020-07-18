4429 Arco Avenue

Amenities

Totally rehabbed 1 bed/1 bath brick bungalow located in the Forest Park South East neighborhood otherwise known as The Grove, is now available for lease. Please note the square footage listed does not include the entire living area. Within walking distance to Wash U Medical Centers, Forest Park, BJC, as well as several restaurants in the area. Other features include; Beautiful Eat-In-Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Bonus Room that could be used for additional Sitting/Sleeping Area, Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer, Backyard w/ Privacy Fence, Rear Deck and an Oversized 1 Car Garage w/ an Upper Level that can be used as Storage Space, a Gym and/or Work/Hobby Area. This property is conveniently located with easy access to Highways I-64/40, I-44 and just minutes from Downtown St. Louis. Occupancy limit of 2 people per St. Louis City. Ready for a mid to late July move in. Please call now to schedule your showing today!!!