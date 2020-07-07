4371 #E Laclede Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Central West End! - Perfect, freshly painted Brownstone condo close to the Central West End, Wash U medical center, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The kitchen updates include newer cabinets, countertops, breakfast bar, appliances, and tile floor. in the kitchen. Great balcony off of the kitchen is perfect for summer grilling. The living room and dining room combo is open to the kitchen and features warm wood floors. The bathroom has also been updated with newer vanity, shower, and tile flooring. Great closet space, in-unit laundry, and assigned parking space. NO PETS NO SMOKING. APPLICATION REQUIRED. MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE.



