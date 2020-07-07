All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4371 #E Laclede Ave

4371 Laclede Ave · (314) 835-6008 ext. 1007
Location

4371 Laclede Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4371 #E Laclede Ave · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Central West End! - Perfect, freshly painted Brownstone condo close to the Central West End, Wash U medical center, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The kitchen updates include newer cabinets, countertops, breakfast bar, appliances, and tile floor. in the kitchen. Great balcony off of the kitchen is perfect for summer grilling. The living room and dining room combo is open to the kitchen and features warm wood floors. The bathroom has also been updated with newer vanity, shower, and tile flooring. Great closet space, in-unit laundry, and assigned parking space. NO PETS NO SMOKING. APPLICATION REQUIRED. MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE.

(RLNE5888858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 #E Laclede Ave have any available units?
4371 #E Laclede Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4371 #E Laclede Ave have?
Some of 4371 #E Laclede Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 #E Laclede Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4371 #E Laclede Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 #E Laclede Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4371 #E Laclede Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4371 #E Laclede Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4371 #E Laclede Ave offers parking.
Does 4371 #E Laclede Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4371 #E Laclede Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 #E Laclede Ave have a pool?
No, 4371 #E Laclede Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4371 #E Laclede Ave have accessible units?
No, 4371 #E Laclede Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 #E Laclede Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4371 #E Laclede Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
